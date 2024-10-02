Breaking News
Elizabeth Olsen reveals disturbing dreams of being shot in the head whenever she's in the US

The actor, 35, who is married to Robbie Arnett, said that she often finds herself in “darkness” during her sleep due to nightmares.

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she suffers from recurring terrifying dreams about being shot in the head.  The actor, 35, who is married to Robbie Arnett, said that she often finds herself in “darkness” during her sleep due to nightmares.


She said, “I’ve died in a lot of dreams. I’ve been shot in the head and killed. Now, I have cold blood rushing down my head, and it’s darkness.” 


The actor said that she feels a sense of “calm” when she steps foot in the UK, away from her home country. 


When in the US, she constantly fears violence due to the relaxed gun laws. In an interview, The WandaVision (2021) actor said, “I got in [to central London] last night. 

The moment I stepped outside and had a coffee, I’m just calmed. We’re always worried about random acts of violence in the United States without even processing that.”

