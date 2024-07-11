DeGeneres confirms that latest Netflix special will be her final work in the limelight

Ellen DeGeneres

Listen to this article Ellen’s done x 00:00

During a recent stop on her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour, Ellen DeGeneres said she is done with fame. Variety reports that the host said once she plays her final shows, which will be filmed for a Netflix special, she “is done”.

During a Q&A session at the Luther Burbank Centre for the Arts in Santa Rosa, a fan asked if DeGeneres would return to the movies after the tour. “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan pushed DeGeneres to once again voice the character Dory from Finding Nemo, but she responded, “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

DeGeneres kicked off the tour earlier this year and recently cancelled four dates on the line-up. She’s been using the shows to address the misconduct accusations against her after the show ended after a nearly 20-year run. The talk show ended amid allegations of racism, sexual misconduct, and intimidation behind the scenes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever