Updated on: 11 September,2024 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Taylor Swift in the early hours of the day put out a post supporting Kamala Harris and now Elon Musk has a reaction to it.

In Pic: Elon Musk & Taylor Swift

The election madness has begun in the West, and the U.S. Presidential campaigning is in full swing. The two main candidates for the Vice President seat are Indian-origin Kamala Harris from the Democrats and JD Vance from the Republicans. Both have been in the spotlight recently, particularly since the "Mother of Swifties," Taylor Swift, decided to publicly declare her support for Kamala Harris.


Taylor Swift took to Instagram to back the current Vice President of the USA, writing a detailed post about her position in the election. In her closing statement, Swift made a veiled reference to JD Vance’s 2021 comment, which has sparked further controversy.



Elon Musk Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Post


The post has caught the attention of Tesla and X head honcho Elon Musk, who has responded with a taunting comment directed at Swift, clearly backing JD Vance in the current election battle. Musk wrote, “Fine Taylor ... you win ... will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Taylor Swift Backs Kamala Harris

To provide context, here’s what Taylor Swift shared on Instagram: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift also addressed a fake video circulating online that falsely depicted her endorsing Donald Trump. She expressed concern about AI and misinformation, stating, “It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

Announcing her support for Kamala Harris, Swift added, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” she concluded.

The debate is likely to heat up further as the Presidential campaigning continues. It will be interesting to see how celebrities continue to use their platforms to express their opinions.

