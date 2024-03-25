Psychologists warned parents who bought the dolls that they would be giving their approval to their kids to use foul language
Eminem
Listen to this article
Today in musicx
00:00
March 26, 2001: The toy figure of Eminem faced a ban from UK shops. Psychologists warned parents who bought the dolls that they would be giving their approval to their kids to use foul language.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!