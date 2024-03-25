Breaking News
Updated on: 26 March,2024 05:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Psychologists warned parents who bought the dolls that they would be giving their approval to their kids to use foul language

Eminem

March 26, 2001: The toy figure of Eminem faced a ban from UK shops. Psychologists warned parents who bought the dolls that they would be giving their approval to their kids to use foul language.




