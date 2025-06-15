Breaking News
Emma Watson competes in Oxford University's Summer Eights rowing regatta

Updated on: 15 June,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  Oxford (UK)
ANI |

Top

Watson's involvement in rowing marks a departure from her acting career, which she has largely stepped back from in recent years

Emma Watson. Pic/AFP

Emma Watson, known for her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has showcased her athletic prowess by competing in Oxford University's Summer Eights rowing regatta.

The 35-year-old actress, who has been studying at Oxford since 2023, took on the role of coxswain for her team, guiding her crew with precision and skill, reported E! News.


Watson's involvement in rowing marks a departure from her acting career, which she has largely stepped back from in recent years.


Her decision to focus on academia and pursue her passion for learning has led her to enrol in a graduate degree program at Oxford.

In addition to her rowing endeavours, Watson made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking her return to the event after a 12-year absence.

In earlier interviews, Watson discussed the importance of taking a step back from acting and allowing herself to explore new interests and passions.

As per E! News, in a December 2023 interview, she expressed her gratitude for the decision, saying that it has given her a sense of autonomy and creative freedom.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

