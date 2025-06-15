Watson's involvement in rowing marks a departure from her acting career, which she has largely stepped back from in recent years

Emma Watson. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Emma Watson competes in Oxford University's Summer Eights rowing regatta x 00:00

Emma Watson, known for her iconic role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has showcased her athletic prowess by competing in Oxford University's Summer Eights rowing regatta.

The 35-year-old actress, who has been studying at Oxford since 2023, took on the role of coxswain for her team, guiding her crew with precision and skill, reported E! News.

Watson's involvement in rowing marks a departure from her acting career, which she has largely stepped back from in recent years.

Her decision to focus on academia and pursue her passion for learning has led her to enrol in a graduate degree program at Oxford.

In addition to her rowing endeavours, Watson made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking her return to the event after a 12-year absence.

In earlier interviews, Watson discussed the importance of taking a step back from acting and allowing herself to explore new interests and passions.

As per E! News, in a December 2023 interview, she expressed her gratitude for the decision, saying that it has given her a sense of autonomy and creative freedom.

