Emma Watson hires security team to go back to University for degree

Emma Watson. Pic/AFP

Emma Watson is heading back to school to chase a degree from Oxford. The actor, 33, who played Hermione Granger in all eight of the blockbuster Harry Potter films, has reportedly signed up for a part-time Master’s degree at Oxford University.

But fellow students might not be able to get close to the star, as she will reportedly be bringing a heavy security presence with her.

Watson, who already graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature in May 2014, will be heading to the world-famous university to attend a few lectures.

However, it is suggested that she complete most of her degree virtually, while security guards protect her whenever she does need to go to campus. Reports claim that the actor is keen to keep herself safe while studying.

A source told publications: “The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma’s schedule. She only has to be on site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home.”

“Because she’s a famous actor, she’ll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to. There have been a few incidents recently, and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety.”

As per reports, Watson’s new education plans come after a man was arrested earlier this month for trying to break into her dressing room at a fashion show in New York. The man in question has so far denied criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, and his case is due to be heard in a US court next month.

