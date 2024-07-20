'The Morning Show' explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning

Picture Courtesy/Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is extremely happy as her show 'The Morning Show' received 16 nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

On Instagram, Jennifer shared a note expressing her gratitude.

"Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer also shared several images from the sets of the show.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, and ended on another big cliffhanger with its third season.

When speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter for an upcoming feature, returning showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt had teased that new characters would be joining the Emmy-winning series, as season four ushers The Morning Show (which is called TMS in the series) into a new era after the finale ended with UBA merging with a rival news brand. "Because there was a merger, an intended merger, there are new characters," Stoudt told THR. And Witherspoon -- whose resigned news anchor Bradley Jackson is now facing a possible felony charge after her finale decision -- took that one step further to say, "I think they will be really fun (laughs) and challenging, for different points of view."

With season four, Stoudt plans to again jump two years from that final scene, which set its starring newswomen Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) on very different paths, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

