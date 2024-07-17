Emmy Nominations 2024: Shogun and The Bear claw their way to the top, check out the full list here

The 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations are out and its a fight among the best shows we've seen so far! Take a look at the full list here
Emmy nominations 2024
Reservation Dogs, The Gilded Age, and The Traitors were nominated for the top categories. Shōgun, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary also met expectations by earning nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards.
The Bear, a highly praised cooking show, received nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White. It had previously won both awards at January's ceremony, which was delayed due to strikes. Ayo Edebiri was also nominated for Best Actress after winning Best Supporting Actress in the previous awards.
Richard Gadd's popular Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, has received 11 Emmy nominations. These include a nomination for Gadd as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, along with Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau both nominated for best supporting actress in the same category. Tom Goodman-Hill has been nominated for best-supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.
Check out the full nominees list below:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Carrie Coon
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai
Imelda Staunton
Reese Witherspoon
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba
Donald Glover
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Dominic West
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Maya Rudolph
Jean Smart
Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry
Larry David
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jodie Foster
Brie Larson
Juno Temple
Sofia Vergara
Naomi Watts
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Matt Bomer
Richard Gadd
Jon Hamm
Tom Hollander
Andrew Scott
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
"The Crown," a seasonal Emmy favourite that many felt had a subpar fifth season, had what most agreed was a bounce-back year in its sixth and final season. Elizabeth Debicki could be the closest thing to a sure-thing in the best supporting actress in a drama category for playing Princess Diana in episodes that depicted her final days and death in 1997.
"The Morning Show" from Apple TV+ could also shine in nominations in the absence of "Succession." Many consider Jennifer Aniston the favourite to win a best actress in a drama Emmy to go with the comedy actress trophy she won for "Friends."
On the comedy side, competing with "The Bear," are frequent nominees "Hacks" " one of the few key competitors this year from HBO and Max " and ABC's "Abbott Elementary," which remains the lone standout for broadcast networks at the Emmys.
Novel and notable nominations may abound. Many Oscar-winners are likely to get nods, including the reigning winners of best actress and best supporting actor, Emma Stone for "The Curse" and Robert Downey Jr. for "The Sympathizer."
Meryl Streep could get a nomination for "Only Murders in the Building," and her fellow multiple Oscar winner Jodie Foster could get one for "True Detective: Night Country.
The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were postponed due to last year's writers and actors strikes. Returning to its usual schedule, the show will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.
(With inputs from AP)