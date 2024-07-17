Breaking News
Mumbai: Businessman ends life by jumping from Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Mumbai: Stampede-like situation near airport as thousands turn up for jobs
Mumbai: Custom seizes items worth over Rs.11 Crores across 24 cases in four days
Mumbai: Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 crore seized, two held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Emmy Nominations 2024 Shogun and The Bear claw their way to the top check out the full list here

Emmy Nominations 2024: Shogun and The Bear claw their way to the top, check out the full list here

Updated on: 17 July,2024 10:08 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations are out and its a fight among the best shows we've seen so far! Take a look at the full list here

Emmy Nominations 2024: Shogun and The Bear claw their way to the top, check out the full list here

Emmy nominations 2024

Listen to this article
Emmy Nominations 2024: Shogun and The Bear claw their way to the top, check out the full list here
x
00:00

Reservation Dogs, The Gilded Age, and The Traitors were nominated for the top categories. Shōgun, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary also met expectations by earning nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards.


The Bear, a highly praised cooking show, received nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White. It had previously won both awards at January's ceremony, which was delayed due to strikes. Ayo Edebiri was also nominated for Best Actress after winning Best Supporting Actress in the previous awards.


Richard Gadd's popular Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, has received 11 Emmy nominations. These include a nomination for Gadd as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, along with Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau both nominated for best supporting actress in the same category. Tom Goodman-Hill has been nominated for best-supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.


Check out the full nominees list below:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons In Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country


Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston
Carrie Coon
Maya Erskine
Anna Sawai
Imelda Staunton
Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba
Donald Glover
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Hiroyuki Sanada
Dominic West

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson
Ayo Edebiri
Maya Rudolph
Jean Smart
Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry
Larry David
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster
Brie Larson
Juno Temple
Sofia Vergara
Naomi Watts

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer
Richard Gadd
Jon Hamm
Tom Hollander
Andrew Scott

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice

"The Crown," a seasonal Emmy favourite that many felt had a subpar fifth season, had what most agreed was a bounce-back year in its sixth and final season. Elizabeth Debicki could be the closest thing to a sure-thing in the best supporting actress in a drama category for playing Princess Diana in episodes that depicted her final days and death in 1997.

"The Morning Show" from Apple TV+ could also shine in nominations in the absence of "Succession." Many consider Jennifer Aniston the favourite to win a best actress in a drama Emmy to go with the comedy actress trophy she won for "Friends."

On the comedy side, competing with "The Bear," are frequent nominees "Hacks" " one of the few key competitors this year from HBO and Max " and ABC's "Abbott Elementary," which remains the lone standout for broadcast networks at the Emmys.

Novel and notable nominations may abound. Many Oscar-winners are likely to get nods, including the reigning winners of best actress and best supporting actor, Emma Stone for "The Curse" and Robert Downey Jr. for "The Sympathizer."

Meryl Streep could get a nomination for "Only Murders in the Building," and her fellow multiple Oscar winner Jodie Foster could get one for "True Detective: Night Country.

The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were postponed due to last year's writers and actors strikes. Returning to its usual schedule, the show will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.

(With inputs from AP)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

emmy awards hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK