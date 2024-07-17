The 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations are out and its a fight among the best shows we've seen so far! Take a look at the full list here

Emmy nominations 2024

Listen to this article Emmy Nominations 2024: Shogun and The Bear claw their way to the top, check out the full list here x 00:00

Reservation Dogs, The Gilded Age, and The Traitors were nominated for the top categories. Shōgun, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary also met expectations by earning nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards.

The Bear, a highly praised cooking show, received nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White. It had previously won both awards at January's ceremony, which was delayed due to strikes. Ayo Edebiri was also nominated for Best Actress after winning Best Supporting Actress in the previous awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Gadd's popular Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, has received 11 Emmy nominations. These include a nomination for Gadd as best lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, along with Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau both nominated for best supporting actress in the same category. Tom Goodman-Hill has been nominated for best-supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Check out the full nominees list below:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons In Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jeremy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

"The Crown," a seasonal Emmy favourite that many felt had a subpar fifth season, had what most agreed was a bounce-back year in its sixth and final season. Elizabeth Debicki could be the closest thing to a sure-thing in the best supporting actress in a drama category for playing Princess Diana in episodes that depicted her final days and death in 1997.

"The Morning Show" from Apple TV+ could also shine in nominations in the absence of "Succession." Many consider Jennifer Aniston the favourite to win a best actress in a drama Emmy to go with the comedy actress trophy she won for "Friends."

On the comedy side, competing with "The Bear," are frequent nominees "Hacks" " one of the few key competitors this year from HBO and Max " and ABC's "Abbott Elementary," which remains the lone standout for broadcast networks at the Emmys.

Novel and notable nominations may abound. Many Oscar-winners are likely to get nods, including the reigning winners of best actress and best supporting actor, Emma Stone for "The Curse" and Robert Downey Jr. for "The Sympathizer."

Meryl Streep could get a nomination for "Only Murders in the Building," and her fellow multiple Oscar winner Jodie Foster could get one for "True Detective: Night Country.

The nominees are being announced just six months after the last Emmy Awards, which were postponed due to last year's writers and actors strikes. Returning to its usual schedule, the show will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.

(With inputs from AP)