Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Decked up in a pink suit, 'The Devil Wears Prada' star greeted shutterbugs with a big smile. She elevated her subtle yet classic look with glasses and a mini bag

Meryl Streep attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Pic/AFP

Veteran star Meryl Streep stole everyone's attention with her boss lady look at the red carpet of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.


Decked up in a pink suit, 'The Devil Wears Prada' star greeted shutterbugs with a big smile. She elevated her subtle yet classic look with glasses and a mini bag.



The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This year father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy have come on board to host the television's biggest night. Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt's Creek -- Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor -- in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emmys / Television Academy (@televisionacad)

As per Deadline, this year's list of presenters includes likely reunions of series from The West Wing to Happy Days in the ceremony mix. The Television Academy's official list features Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Matt Bomer, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dule Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Bear Season 2 set a record in comedy nominations by netting 23 and dethroning 30 Rock, which held the previous record of 22 and set it in 2009. Shogun leads the drama category with 25 nominations and already has 14 wins from last weekend's Creative Arts ceremonies.

Other shows nominated across the aforementioned categories plus limited series and TV movie include Hacks, Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Reservation Dogs, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Slow Horses, Baby Reindeer, Lessons in Chemistry, The Crown, The Morning Show, True Detective: Night Country, Ripley, What We Do in the Shadows, Abbott Elementary, Fargo, Fellow Travelers, The Eric Andre Show, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and more.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

meryl streep emmy awards hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

