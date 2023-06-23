Breaking News
Ethan Hawke gave daughter a hard time when she lied about losing her virginity

Updated on: 23 June,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Ethan had Maya in 1998 with then-wife Uma Thurman with whom he also has son, Levon

Pics/Getty Images, AFP

Actor Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya says he inadvertently gave her a “real hard time” when she lied to him about being in a therapy session when she was losing her virginity.


She said her dad was “very, very upset” when she had sex for the first time after telling her father she was attending counselling. On a live show, after confessing how she “went to lose [her] virginity” instead of going to her therapist, she said, “Oh, I lied about where [I was going]. I said that I was going to therapy, [but] I really went to lose my virginity. I can’t believe I just said that, but that’s the truth.” Maya stressed Ethan didn’t find out at the time where she had gone, but he got angry because she appeared to have gone off the radar. The actor added, “He gave me a real hard time. He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?’ How am I supposed to have secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?”


Ethan had Maya in 1998 with then-wife Uma Thurman with whom he also has son, Levon.


