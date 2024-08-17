Breaking News
Breaking the fourth wall: The art of engaging and alienating audiences in cinema

Updated on: 17 August,2024 11:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

‘Breaking the fourth wall’ is an interesting narrative technique that yields the power to either make or break the film for the audience

Pic/X@MarvelStudios

Key Highlights

  1. Cinemagoers enjoyed the constant breaking of the fourth wall with Deadpool and Wolverine
  2. Some opined that Reynolds` went overboard with the `breaking of fourth wall` in this stint
  3. Mid-Day reached out to filmmakers, writers and scholars to discuss the method

Spoiler alert: The article contains spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine; read with discretion

