‘Breaking the fourth wall’ is an interesting narrative technique that yields the power to either make or break the film for the audience
Pic/X@MarvelStudios
Key Highlights
- Cinemagoers enjoyed the constant breaking of the fourth wall with Deadpool and Wolverine
- Some opined that Reynolds` went overboard with the `breaking of fourth wall` in this stint
- Mid-Day reached out to filmmakers, writers and scholars to discuss the method
Spoiler alert: The article contains spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine; read with discretion
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!