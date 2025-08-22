Brad Pitt's superhit film F1: The Movie is all set to debut on OTT. The film, which has enjoyed a smashing run at the global office and has been re-released on demand, is now set to be available to watch on OTT

Hollywood star Brad Pitt ’s trending and superhit racing drama F1 is now available to watch on OTT, about two months following its theatrical release. The film will now be available to rent for Indian viewers on OTT. Helmed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, F1 released in cinemas on June 27. It had a blockbuster theatrical run, grossing more than USD 595.3 million globally.

Where to watch F1: The Movie on OTT?

Fans who are looking to watch the movie online can now rent F1: The Film on Amazon Prime Video starting August 22. The movie will be available on Prime Video, where people can rent the racing drama for Rs 499. Once rented, it will be valid for 30 days, and the viewers will have 48 hours to finish once started.

Subsequently, it is also set to stream on Apple TV+. It is most likely to arrive on Apple's service between late September and early October, 2025.

About F1: The Movie

Apart from Brad Pitt, F1: The Movie also stars Damson Idris and Kerry Condon. The film heavily leans on real racetrack action and IMAX visuals. Javier Bardem, Kate McKenna, and Tobias Menzies also form the cast.

The story of the film revolves around a washed-up American driver, Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, who pulled back into the world of Formula 1 by his former teammate Reuben Cervantes (Bardem) years after his retirement. Sonny's illustrious career was cut short by a crash in the 1990s. Reuben now runs the hopeless Apex GP team, which hasn’t scored a single point in consecutive two seasons. His last hope is pairing Sonny with his young, talented, and hot-headed rookie, Joshua Pearce, played by Idris, in a desperate bid to turn their fortunes around.

The F1 motorsports drama turned out to be the highest-grossing film of Pitt’s career. According to IMDb, World War Z was Pitt’s highest-grossing film prior to this, with a worldwide collection of USD 540 million (over ₹4,800 crore).

Interestingly, following its successful run in theatres, F1: The Movie was re-released earlier in August due to high demand.