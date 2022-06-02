Fans celebrate Johnny Depp's win in defamation case against Amber Heard

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Fans are all praising Johnny's legal team and sharing their gratitude towards his two main lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew. The fans are giving a major shootout for all the jury members involved in the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard/picture courtesy: AFP


Popular American actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday won a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Following his win, the social media is flooded with wishes, fans using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

"He did it, he told the world and the world believed him. #JohnnyDepp #DeppHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial" a fan tweeted.


