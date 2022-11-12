Filmmaker Paul Haggis liable in rape suit: Jury

The jury also decided that additional punitive damages should be awarded, but the amount is to be decided later

Paul Haggis

A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million to a woman, who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo cases that have put Hollywood notables’ behaviour on trial this fall.

The jury also decided that additional punitive damages should be awarded, but the amount is to be decided later.

