Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Civic body plans to improve infra, traffic congestion and urban mobility
BMC budget relief for Mumbaikars: Eknath Shinde
Will move into Varsha after daughter's exams: CM Fadnavis
One killed, another injured in fight over seat on express train in Maharashtra's Nandurbar
Jarange seeks ED probe against Dhananjay Munde amid charges of scam
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Final Destination Bloodlines trailer Horror franchise teases brutal deaths after 14 years

Final Destination Bloodlines trailer: Horror franchise teases brutal deaths after 14 years

Updated on: 04 February,2025 10:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The trailer shows a tattoo artist inking himself a "Dad" tribute on his arm before being hung by his nose ring on a ceiling fan and burned

Final Destination Bloodlines trailer: Horror franchise teases brutal deaths after 14 years

A still from Final Destination Bloodlines trailer

Listen to this article
Final Destination Bloodlines trailer: Horror franchise teases brutal deaths after 14 years
x
00:00

For all the 'Final Destination' fans, there is an exciting update as the makers of 'Final Destination Bloodlines' have unveiled the teaser trailer of the film.


The trailer shows a tattoo artist inking himself a "Dad" tribute on his arm before being hung by his nose ring on a ceiling fan and burned, reported People.


Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for 'Final Destination Bloodlines'. 


Check out the trailer.

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is the sixth instalment of the long-running horror franchise. The 'Final Destination 5' was released in August 2011.

The first film, released in 2000, starred Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd, according to People.

The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

A synopsis for Bloodlines says this entry "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice," as per the outlet.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," the logline teases, as per the outlet.

The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger and Todd, who died in November 2024 at age 69, reported People.

'Final Destination Bloodlines' is in theatres on May 16.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latest trailers hollywood news upcoming movie Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK