'Freakier Friday' trailer: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis reunite for multigenerational body-swap adventure

Disney has officially released the first trailer for 'Freakier Friday', the long-awaited sequel to the 2003 hit 'Freaky Friday', bringing back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis for another round of body-swapping chaos.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025, with an exciting multigenerational twist.

The trailer sees Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) once again waking up in each other's bodies--but this time, the body-swapping curse extends beyond just mother and daughter.

Now, Anna's own daughter (Julia Butters) and her soon-to-be stepdaughter (Sophia Hammons) also get caught up in the mix, resulting in a chaotic four-way identity crisis.

The official logline for the film, as obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, reads, "Years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice."

Adding to the nostalgia, the trailer features Chad Michael Murray reprising his role as Jake, making a dramatic entrance on his motorcycle.

Other returning cast members from the 2003 film include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They will be joined by new cast members Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel was first teased at the D23 Expo, where Curtis and Lohan made an appearance to reveal the film's title.

The project wrapped up filming in August 2024, and in November, Lohan delighted fans by confirming that her fictional band, Pink Slip, would return with new music.

The original 'Freaky Friday' was a remake of the 1976 classic starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

The 2003 version became a box office success and remains a fan favourite.

