Rapper French Montana has gotten engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, who made headlines last year after she divorced her ex-husband via social media, sparking debates and controversy

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana and Dubai's princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum made headlines a few months back after they were spotted together, sparking rumours of their alleged relationship. However, now, French 's representatives have confirmed that the two are engaged. The engagement took place in June this year during Paris Fashion Week.

French Montana gets engaged

Notably, during the Paris Fashion Week, pictures of French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, and Mahra had made it to social media. The two were seen walking hand in hand. Additionally, the couple was also spotted together multiple times. While the two have kept their relationship a secret, a representative for Montana confirmed to TMZ that the two got engaged during the high-profile fashion event, Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Notably, the two have been frequently seen together in Dubai and Morocco since 2024. They were spotted dining at upscale restaurants, visiting mosques, and even sharing a quiet moment at Pont des Arts in Paris. The wedding date and other things are still being planned, according to reports, but the couple's families are very excited.

About Sheikha Mahra

Sheikha Mahra, is best known for her charitable work and love for equestrian sports. She is the daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Zoe Grigorakos. Her Greek mother is reportedly divorced from the Emirati ruler. Mahra did her early education in a private school in Dubai before she moved to London, where she received a degree in International Relations.

Sheikha Mahra was earlier married to Sheikh Mana, with whom she tied the knot in April 2024. In May 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl. However, in July the same year, Mahra and Mana got divorced. She grabbed attention for divorcing her husband on social media via an Instagram post, where she accused him of being "occupied with other companions" and declared their divorce by repeating the phrase "I divorce you" three times, following the Islamic practice of triple talaq. In September 2024, Mahra launched her perfume brand, named Mahra M1, while the first product launched under the brand was named Divorce.

On the other hand, Montana was married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch between 2007 and 2014. They have a 16-year-old son, Kruz. Over the years, he has been romantically linked to Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, and Rubi Rose.