Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Friends to Modern Family best New Year Eve sitcom episodes to watch tonight

Friends to Modern Family, best New Year Eve sitcom episodes to watch tonight!

Updated on: 31 December,2023 11:30 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

As we countdown to bid adieu to the old and embrace the new, what better way to usher in the spirit of the New Year than with some memorable TV episodes that capture the essence of this celebration

Friends to Modern Family, best New Year Eve sitcom episodes to watch tonight!

New Year 2024: As we countdown to bid adieu to the old and embrace the new, what better way to usher in the spirit of the New Year than with some memorable TV episodes that capture the essence of this celebration? Here's a curated selection of iconic New Year's Eve episodes that are sure to ignite the festive cheer:


1. Friends - The One with the Routine (Season 6, Episode 10) 


Join the beloved friends as they gear up for a night of festivities. Witness the hilarity ensue as Ross and Monica revive their teenage dance routine for a chance to be on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Filled with laughter, mishaps, and heartfelt moments, this episode encapsulates the joy of ringing in the New Year with close friends.


2. How I Met Your Mother - The Limo (Season 1, Episode 11)

Hop into the legendary yellow limo with Ted and his gang on an unforgettable New Year's Eve adventure across New York City. As the night unfolds, follow their escapades, chance encounters, and unexpected twists, making for a rollercoaster ride of laughter and sentimentality.

3. That 70s Show - That 70s Finale (Season 8, Episode 22)

That '70s Show bids adieu with an emotional finale in Season 8, Episode 22, featuring familiar faces like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Danny Masterson. In this tearful goodbye, viewers join Kitty, Jackie, and the gang as they say goodbye to the '70s and brace themselves for the incoming '80s. The episode is packed with pivotal changes and memorable scenes, including Eric and Kelso making a return and Kitty and Red contemplating a significant move to Florida.

4. The Office - Ultimatum (Season 7, Episode 13)

In The Office, the gang sets quirky New Year's resolutions, but chaos ensues as Michael faces heartbreak over Holly, Creed gets rattled by Erin's cartwheel, and others grapple with their promises. Despite the hilarious turmoil, the episode wraps up by highlighting the significance of personal commitments

5. Modern Family - New Year's Eve (Season 4, Episode 11)

Follow three intertwined storylines as the members of the Dunphy-Pritchett clan navigate their way through the challenges and joys of New Year's Eve in Palm Springs. From unexpected surprises to resolutions and bonding moments, this episode encapsulates the essence of family, love, and new beginnings.

