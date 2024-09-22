On the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, here's a look back at its concept, story, and imagined fan fiction of a new episode: 'The One with Chandler Bing's Demise'

F.R.I.E.N.D.S without Chandler Bing? The mere thought hurts us all to the core. After the demise of Matthew Perry, the popular sitcom has become more emotional for all of us. Today, September 22, the cult show F.R.I.E.N.D.S has turned 30. This day has become more emotional than happy, as we now know that we can never see all six of them together again. On the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, here's a look back at its concept, story, and imagined fan fiction of a new episode: 'The One with Chandler Bing's Demise.'

Cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S: Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribiani), Matthew Perry‎ (Chandler Bing), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)

About the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The popular sitcom aired on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004. The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and is based on six young adults who are either roommates or neighbours in New York City. The show revolves around these six adults: Monica Geller, her brother Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, and Rachel Green. After so many years, the show is still a favourite among young adults because of its relatability and quirky humour. From Ross' multiple divorces, Monica's cleanliness-obsessed nature, Phoebe's love for singing, Joey's daily struggles to get a good acting job, to Rachel's tantrums—everything is so relatable that fans still connect with it. People often claim that every group of friends has at least one person who resembles the characters from the show.

Can this show get another season or reboot?

Well, the possibility is much lower now with Chandler's, a.k.a. Matthew Perry's, demise. But that doesn't stop fans from creating fictional stories. Recently, a clip went viral where fans imagined a new episode in which the remaining five characters come together after Chandler's death. The imagined promo starts with Rachel Green talking about how they all reunited only for Chandler's funeral, and how this might be the last time they see each other. Later, the clip moves on to the five of them deciding to come together to make more memories and cope with the immense loss they have endured.