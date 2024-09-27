Dame Maggie Smith was not just a beloved figure in film and theatre; her recent passing has left a significant void in the acting world. Take a look at her iconic roles

Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith was not just a beloved figure in film and theatre; her recent passing has left a significant void in the acting world. With a career that spanned over seven decades, she was known for her incredible talent, earning many awards and the admiration of fans everywhere.

Born in 1934 in Essex, England, Smith began her rise to fame in the early 1950s as a talented stage actress. While she gained recognition for her work on stage, it was her film roles that truly made her a household name.

Maggie Smith dies: A look at her iconic roles on TV and movies

Mrs. McPhee

In the 2010 film Nanny McPhee Returns, Maggie Smith portrayed Mrs. Agatha Docherty, the owner of a local shop. It turns out that Mrs. Docherty is actually the older version of baby Aggie Brown from the first Nanny McPhee movie. This role highlighted her ability to blend humour and drama, earning her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Professor Minerva McGonagall

Maggie Smith’s portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series is one of her most beloved roles. As the stern yet compassionate Transfiguration professor and Head of Gryffindor House, Smith brought a perfect blend of authority and warmth to the character. Fans appreciated how she embodied McGonagall's strength and loyalty, especially in key moments where she fiercely defended her students and stood up against dark forces.

Dowager Countess Violet Crawley

Maggie Smith’s role as Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey is truly memorable. She combined sharp humor with a commanding presence, making Violet both witty and formidable. As the family matriarch, she adeptly handled the changing social scene, always fiercely loyal to her loved ones. Smith captured the complexity of the character, showing both her snobbish side and her more tender moments as the story unfolded.

Nothing Like a Dame

In 2018, Maggie Smith appeared in a British documentary called Nothing Like a Dame, directed by Roger Michell. The film features conversations among Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, and Joan Plowright, along with clips from their careers in film and theater. In the U.S., it was released as Tea with the Dames.

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian rated the film five out of five stars, calling it "outrageously funny." Guy Lodge from Variety described it as a "richly enjoyable gabfest," though he noted that it wasn’t essential viewing.

Throughout her illustrious career, Smith garnered numerous accolades, including several BAFTAs, Oscars and Golden Globes, reflecting her incredible talent and commitment to her craft. Even in her later years, she embraced challenging roles, proving that true talent knows no age limits.