Gal Gadot remembers day she was first announced as 'Wonder Woman'

Updated on: 07 December,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Gal Gadot. Pic/AFP


Hollywood actor Gal Gadot, on Tuesday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from her action film 'Wonder Woman' recalling how on this day years back her name was announced to play the character.


Taking to Instagram, Gal shared the picture which she captioned, "On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."



Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Thank you for do honor to Diana. We can't wait to see the next chapter," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "I can't wait to see you playing her again."

Gal Gadot portrayed the role of Princess Diana in the films 'Wonder Woman', 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Justice League', 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', and 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Meanwhile, Gal will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Heart of Stone' alongside actor Alia Bhatt.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

