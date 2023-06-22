Gal Gadot to return as 'Wonder Woman' again?

Gadot recently shared how uncertain it is for Wonder Woman's future that she feels "empowered" to tell new storylines

Actor Gal Gadot, who is currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming action film 'Heart of Stone', spilled beans on the future of her popular character 'Wonder Woman'. Reportedly, during Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil, the actor was questioned about whether she will reprise her role as Diana Prince.

Gadot said talking to ET, "Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it".

Gadot was supposed to reprise the role of her superhero character for the third Wonder Woman movie. However, the film was cancelled after Peter Safran and James Gunn changed the course of the DC Universe.

Gadot pondered back on her Wonder Woman casting towards the end of 2022 and posted her reflections online. Last year in December, Gadot tweeted, "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with youð ð»‍âï¸ðð¼ðð»♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

Coming back to her movie, 'Heart of Stone', the makers of the film unveiled the trailer. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles besides Alia Bhatt. Bhatt who marks her Hollywood debut will be seen playing the antagonist in the film.

On Sunday, the cast launched the trailer at Tudum 2023 in Brazil. The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

'Heart of Stone' will drop on Netflix on August 11.

(with inputs from ANI)