Updated on: 29 August,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Washington
'Game of Thrones' actor Emilia Clarke Clarke will play the role of Bea, an overeducated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants in 'Ponies', a spy thriller series

Emilia Clarke. Pic/AFP

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke is set to star in and executive produce Ponies, a spy thriller series set up at the streaming platform, Peacock. The show is reportedly set in Moscow in 1977 during the Cold War. Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and David Iserson (Mr Robot) are on board as co-creators for 
the show backed by United Television. 


The narrative follows two PONIES—persons of no interest—who work anonymously as secretaries at the American embassy until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR and they become CIA operatives, according to the synopsis of the series. 



Clarke will play the role of Bea, an overeducated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. The actor is currently shooting for Prime Video’s new web series, Criminal. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

