Garrison Brown, son of Sister Wives' stars, passes away at 25

Updated on: 08 March,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

In a statement to Variety, Flagstaff Police said that Garrison died of "as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound"

Picture Courtesy/Janelle Brown's Instagram account

Garrison Brown, son of 'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died. He was 25.


The heartbreaking news was shared by Janelle on her Instagram account.


"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," she wrote.


"His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," Janelle added.

 
 
 
 
 
In a statement to Variety, Flagstaff Police said that Garrison died of "as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Garrison appeared on the popular TLC reality show since it debuted in 2010. Sister Wives chronicles the life of a polygamist family, including Kody, his wife Robyn, ex-wives Meri, Janelle and Christine, and their combined 18 children.

After Janelle spiritually married Kody in 1993, the couple had six children: Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah. In December 2022, Janelle announced that she and Kody had separated.

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the showbiz paid condolences to the bereaved family.

TLC also issued a statement mourning the demise of Garrison.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time," a spokesperson for TLC said in a statement.

As he came of age, Garrison showed an interest in enlisting in the armed services. While he wanted to join the Army, Garrison ended up signing up for the National Guard -- eventually moving out of his parents' home and into his own after the pandemic.

More details regarding the demise of Garrison are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

