Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead on February 26 in their home in the Santa Fe Summit community. According to The Guardian, in a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican, County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday.” The Press Association confirmed that there is an “active investigation’’ into the deaths. Sheriff Mendoza said there was no immediate indication of foul play. He did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died.

Hackman, 95, had lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, since the 1980s and married Arakawa, 63, in 1991. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home to investigate the deaths of two elderly people and a dog. The report states that it was unclear whether the deputies were responding to a report of the deaths or if they were making a welfare check at the home.

“I want to assure the community and neighbourhood that there’s no immediate danger to anyone,” the sheriff added. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office added, “We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, [the] exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

Colleagues remember Hackman

American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola led tributes to Hackman and mourned “the loss of a great artiste.” “I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution,” Coppola shared.



Gene Hackman (second from left) won Best Actor for his role in the 1971 film, The French Connection, produced by Philip D’Antoni (left); Jane Fonda and William Friedkin (right) with their awards. Pics/AFP

Filmmaker Edgar Wright remembered Hackman as “the greatest,” while actor and writer George Takai called him “one of the true giants of the screen.” “Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever.”

Presenter Piers Morgan said on social media, “Gene Hackman was one of the all-time great actors and brilliant [at] everything he ever did, from French Connection and Unforgiven to Mississippi Burning, The Conversation, and Superman. We’ve lost a giant of the big screen.” In a post on X, BAFTA said it was “saddened” to hear of the death of the three-time BAFTA winner and noted his “illustrious” career.

An illustrious career

Despite a late start in his 30s, Hackman enjoyed a 40-year career in films, including performances in Superman (1978) and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), before he retired in 2004. Hackman secured his first Oscar nomination for Arthur Penn’s Bonnie and Clyde (1967), and got his first leading role in 1970’s I Never Sang for My Father.



Hackman during the filming of Target, in 1985

Among his other notable films were William Friedkin’s action thriller The French Connection (1971), which earned him his first Oscar for Best Actor, The Poseidon Adventure (1972), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Night Moves (1975), Scarecrow (1973) and Coppola’s Palme d’Or-winning conspiracy thriller The Conversation (1974). Hackman also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the 1993 film, Unforgiven.

His final film was the 2004 comedy, Welcome to Mooseport. In 2008, he confirmed his retirement. Apart from acting, Hackman also worked as an author, penning Wake of the Perdido Star, which was followed by four other books. Hackman also enjoyed painting, stunt flying, stock car racing, and deep-sea diving.

Speaking to Empire magazine in 2009, Hackman said, “I try to take care of myself. I don’t have a lot of fears. I have the normal fear of passing away. You know, I guess we all think about that, especially when you get to be a certain age. I want to make sure that my wife and my family are taken care of. Other than that, I don’t have a lot of fears.”

