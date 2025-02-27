Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were all found dead at their New Mexico home. There is no immediate indication of foul play as per officials

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Pic/AFP

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were all found dead at their New Mexico home, authorities have confirmed. The office of Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed their deaths to Variety. There is no immediate indication of foul play, per authorities, though the Sheriff's office did not immediately provide a cause of death.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," the sheriff told the Santa Fe New Mexican. The statement came before authorities had positively identified the pair, per the publication. "I want to assure the community and neighborhood that there's no immediate danger to anyone."

One of the industry's most honoured performers, Hackman, 95, was a five-time Oscar nominee who starred in dozens of films. He received two Oscar wins, for 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven'. He had also won two BAFTA Awards and four Golden Globes.

Hackman always had a surprise hit up his sleeve, as in films like "The French Connection II," "The Firm" and even "The Poseidon Adventure."

Hackman delivered an impressive array of performances that have only grown in stature over time. His Harry Caul in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation" is every bit as strong and well delineated now, as when the film debuted in 1974. The same is true of his stoic promoter in the Michael Ritchie ski film "Downhill Racer."

In 1990, around the time he and Arakawa made Santa Fe their home, Hackman underwent angioplasty due to congestive heart failure. He continued to work as a screen actor for 14 years, as per Variety.

Hackman also penned three novels with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan: "Wake of the Perdido Star" (1999), "Justice for None" (2004), and "Escape From Andersonville" (2008). His 2011 work, "Payback at Morning Peak," was a solo effort.

He was married twice and had three children. His first marriage to Faye Maltese lasted 30 years from 1956 to 86. Hackman married Arakawa in 1991. Arakawa was a classical pianist.