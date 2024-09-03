George, who is set to star in Wolfs with Brad, talks about their decades-long friendship

George Clooney and Brad Pitt

Listen to this article George Clooney on his friendship with Brad Pitt: ‘We check on each other every once in a while’ x 00:00

George Clooney recently reflected on the multiple movies he has worked on with long-time friend, Brad Pitt, as he gears up for their new offering, Wolfs. During the première of the action comedy at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, Clooney, 63, also indulged in some playful jabs about their friendship. “There’s nothing good about it,” he joked, shaking his head, while signing some autographs on the carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s all a disaster.” On a serious note, the actor quickly added, “It is fun to work with people you know really well.” The upcoming action thriller sees both the actors play fixers who get assigned to the same job. Clooney and the Fight Club star were accompanied by their significant others, Amal Clooney and Ines de Ramon respectively.

At the festival, Clooney also addressed the article in which sources claimed that he and Pitt were paid “more than $35 million each” for their roles in Wolfs. Calling it “an interesting article,” The Peacemaker actor said, “Whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries.” Clooney said, while speaking alongside Pitt ahead of the movie’s première, “I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films.”

Previously, the two actors opened up about their friendship, and how they support each other as “things get bumpy.” George said, “It’s fun because we also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay.”