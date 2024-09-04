'Gidget' and 'The Time Tunnel' star James Darren passes away

James Darren, known for his role in the 1950s films 'Gidget', 'The Time Tunnel', and his successful music career, has passed away at the age of 88

James Darren, known for his role in the 1950s films 'Gidget', 'The Time Tunnel', and his successful music career, has passed away at the age of 88.

Darren's death was announced by Nancy Sinatra, a close friend of the actor.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram, Sinatra wrote, "One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ.l (@aj.lambert). Wishing him a fast and beautiful journey through the Universe and beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony and Jimmy, Jr. @jameswdarren."

The post included images of Sinatra's daughter's baptism and a photo of her with Darren.

Actor Alec Baldwin also expressed his condolences on social media, sharing a black-and-white photograph of Darren and captioning it, "RIP James Darren. I grew up on TIME TUNNEL..."

According to reports obtained by Deadline, Darren's son, Jim Moret, confirmed that his father passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Darren had been admitted to the hospital's cardiac unit and was deemed too weak for a surgical aorta valve replacement. He died peacefully in his sleep.

Born on June 8, 1936, in Philadelphia, Darren began his acting career under the guidance of the renowned acting coach Stella Adler.

He gained widespread recognition for his role as Moondoggie in the 'Gidget' films, including the original 1959 movie and its sequels, 'Gidget Goes Hawaiian' (1961) and 'Gidget Goes to Rome' (1963).

Despite not being a surfer, Darren's charm and screen presence made him a memorable part of the franchise.

In the mid-1960s, Darren expanded his career into music, achieving success with hits such as 'Goodbye Cruel World' and 'Her Royal Majesty.'

His musical background also led him to a notable role as Vic Fontaine, a holographic lounge singer, in several episodes of 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' during the 1990s.

Darren's versatility was further showcased in television, where he appeared in popular series like 'The Time Tunnel' (1966) and 'T.J. Hooker' (1980s), alongside William Shatner.

Shatner reflected on Darren's passing on X, stating, "What a wonderful man - so talented; so loving. I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss."

Jimmy Darren; I worked with him for several years and then we’d see each other on occasion. What a wonderful man - so talented; so loving.



I had the best time with him. The world is less because of his loss. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 3, 2024

In the later years of his career, Darren transitioned into television directing, working on notable shows such as 'Melrose Place' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210'.

According to Deadline, James Darren is survived by his wife, Evy, his sons Jim Moret, Christian Darren, and Anthony Darren, as well as five grandchildren.

