As the iconic show Gilmore Girls clocks 25 years, it is all set to get a special documentary on it titled Searching for Stars Hollow. The show first premiered on October 5, 2000 and ran for seven seasons

Gilmore Girls to get a special documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow marking its 25-year anniversary

Gilmore Girls to get a special documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow marking its 25-year anniversary

A Gilmore Girls documentary, called Searching for Stars Hollow, is under production to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved show in October.

A Gilmore Girls documentary, called Searching for Stars Hollow, is under production to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved show in October.

The show premièred on October 5, 2000 and followed a young single mother Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham, and her daughter Rory, played by Alexis Bledel, in the small fictional town of Stars Hollow. The show ran for seven seasons and emerged as a cult classic.

In 2016, the show returned for limited episodes, where it charted the characters’ life for a year.

The documentary will star Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, and Chad Michael Murray.

Searching For Stars Hollow, produced by Ink On Paper Studios, will analyse “the beloved show’s role in American cultural history” and include never-before-seen interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes stories from crew members, writers, and directors, according to reports.

Besides Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristan Dugray), Searching For Stars Hollow will also feature interviews with actors Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, Liz Torres, Emily Kuroda, Rose Abdoo, Kathleen Wilhoite, Matt Jones, and Grant Lee Phillips, along with director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, and Kevin T Porter, who hosted the Gilmore Guys podcast.

Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna are helming the project, with Adam F Goldberg executive producing and Jim Demonakos producing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever