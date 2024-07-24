Glen Powell confirms Top Gun 3 is on the cards

Glen Powell and Tom Cruise. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Maverick once more x 00:00

While it took 36 years for the sequel of Top Gun (1986), it appears that the third instalment will come sooner. Glen Powell, who played LT Jake Seresin aka Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), which marked Tom Cruise’s return as Captain Pete Mitchell aka Maverick, has shared updates about the next edition. Powell, who is riding high on the success of disaster drama Twisters, recently revealed that the sequel to the aviation drama, Top Gun: Maverick, is going ahead. The actor said that he has a date on when the pre-production work on the yet-untitled movie will begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell and his Twisters co-actor Daisy Edgar-Jones were asked whether her drama series Normal People or his next Top Gun movie would come first. That was enough to prompt Powell into sharing the news. “I mean, I have a date,” he said. When probed if he could share any details, the actor clamped up. “Absolutely not.” Powell has found a strong support in Cruise, who has been cheering the former since they collaborated on Top Gun: Maverick. The Mission: Impossible actor also made a surprise appearance on the red carpet for Twisters and actor Antony Ramos later shared that Cruise enjoyed the film.

Powell has consolidated his position in Hollywood in recent times with the success of the romantic comedy, Anyone But You, and Richard Linklater’s Hit Man (2023).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever