The globally popular band will perform live across three cities as part of the India leg of the ‘The Wild Dreams' Tour.

Irish boyband Westlife to perform in India in November

Listen to this article Global superstars Westlife to perform in India in November x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Westlife will perform in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as part of their world tour The Wild Dreams Tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of Westlife`s timeless music The group is expected to perform all their greatest hits at the shows in India

Irish boyband Westlife are set to captivate fans across India with their much-anticipated 'The Wild Dreams' Tour. The globally popular band will perform live across three cities as part of the India leg of the ‘The Wild Dreams' Tour.

The tour will kick off at the Members Enclosure, RWITC, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on November 24, followed by Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru on November 25 and culminate at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on November 26, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tour promises an unforgettable experience, with Westlife all set to bring their magic to the Indian stage, leaving fans in awe with their unparalleled talent and energy. Renowned for their chart-topping hits and incredible live performances, ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of Westlife’s timeless music and unmatched showmanship.

Speaking about their highly anticipated India tour, Westlife shared their excitement, "India has always held a special place in our hearts. We are so excited to share The Wild Dreams tour with all of our fans in India. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories with us!"

Marking a remarkable quarter-century of a band that has maintained its relevance in the world of music, ‘The Wild Dreams’ Tour is making its debut in India. The group is expected to perform all their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘If I Let You Go’, ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘Hello My Love’ as well as fresh pop anthems from the 2021 special-edition studio album ‘Wild Dreams’, released to critical acclaim.

Fans can expect to hear all their favourite tunes and expect a few surprises that bring back some sweet nostalgic memories of the golden era of music. Despite forming 25 years ago, Ireland’s most successful band, consisting of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily, is still delighting audiences globally. As a live act, they have sold over five million concert tickets worldwide and counting. Westlife has sold over 55 million records across the globe and is the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

General on-sale of tickets for Westlife’s ‘The Wild Dreams’ India Tour will go live starting September 17th on BookMyShow.