'Gone With The Wind' actor Mickey Kuhn no more

Updated on: 24 November,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Washington
A prolific child actor of the 1930s and ’40s, Kuhn is best remembered for his role as Beau Wilkes, son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes (Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland) in Gone With The Wind

'Gone With The Wind' actor Mickey Kuhn no more

Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving credited cast member of the 1939 cult classic, Gone With The Wind, died on Sunday at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida. He was 90. His death was announced in a social media post by friend George Terrell. 


A prolific child actor of the 1930s and ’40s, Kuhn is best remembered for his role as Beau Wilkes, son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes (Leslie Howard, Olivia de Havilland) in Gone With The Wind. In his most memorable scene, Kuhn tearfully reacts to Melanie’s death by asking his father: “Where is my mother going away to? And why can’t I go along, please?” After De Havilland’s demise in 2020, Kuhn remained as the film’s last surviving credited cast member.



His show business career ended in the mid-1950s, when he retired from acting in his mid-20s.  Kuhn’s final credit was an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents in 1956, after which he went on to work for American Airlines and the Boston airport. In his later years, he often visited film festivals and conventions to greet fans of Gone With The Wind.


In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children and other extended family. 

