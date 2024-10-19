Goodrich is presented as a good guy, who has made many mistakes in life and the only reason why we might believe such hogwash is because Micheal Keaton plays him with endearing sincerity

Still from Goodrich

Goodrich movie review: Michael Keaton shines bright in an addled formulaic family dramedy

Film: Goodrich

Cast: Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie, Kevin Pollak, Vivien Lyra Blair, Nico Hiraga, Danny Deferrari, Jacob Kopera, Laura Benanti, Andie MacDowell

Director-screenwriter: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Rating: 2.5/5

Runtime: 111m

Oscar nominated actor Micheal Keaton makes this formulaic family dramedy count. This second effort from writer/director Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of rom-com specialist Nancy Meyers, goes the rom-com way much like Meyers-Shyer’s debut feature ‘Home Again’ did. Keaton is the one who enriches the experience with his presence and superb comedic timing. This is basically a comfortable and predictable comedy made worthwhile because of Keaton’s talents. A late life coming-of-age story of a neglectful man reflecting about the pain he has caused to the people he loves - that’s what this film is all about.

Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a struggling art dealer, who is on his second marriage - to a much younger woman, Naomi (Laura Benanti), suddenly finds himself upended. His wife has just checked herself into rehab and Goodrich is left with the responsibility of taking care of their nine year old twins Billie (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Mose (Jacob Kopera). It’s a much needed wake up call, albeit a little late in the day. He appears to be utterly clueless about them and their needs. It’s just not a realistic premise if you ask me. No one can be so out of touch with their own wife and children’s needs unless they are living on another planet. The overwork excuse just doesn’t cut ice. To top it off, his art business isn’t doing well and the wifey has decided she wants a divorce. His older, pregnant daughter Grace (Mila Kunis), who he has neglected all along, remains in his life, and agrees to help him. But she still bears resentment for the way she was ignored.

Goodrich is presented as a good guy, who has made many mistakes in life and the only reason why we might believe such hogwash is because Micheal Keaton plays him with endearing sincerity. Meyers-Shyer shores up the script with some unbelievable lame tropes and trite subplots. Goodrich has no idea that the strict private school his kids attend doesn’t serve lunch, he is clueless about his child’s peanut allergy, and his children are forced to watch ‘Casablanca.’ Goodrich befriends a gay single father Pete (Michael Urie) who has a sick son and gets hit on, Grace goes into labor at an inconvenient moment, Goodrich reunites with his first wife (Andie MacDowell) and Grace gets to let loose her hurt at some point.

The actors bring earnest effervescence to their roles. Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Vivien Lyra Blair make their presence felt. Andie MacDowell has little to show here. The narrative includes some other peripheral characters that don’t matter much in the end. There are a few laugh worthy moments and some poignant ones too but overall the movie doesn’t have an involving arc. There’s not much to latch on to visually either. Shot by Jamie Ramsay, the montages just don’t create any impact. Christopher Willis’ music score is pleasantly entreating though. Goodrich is about a self-absorbed guy trying to be a better person - so it’s not all bad. But the film leaves no lasting impact, it’s Keaton who scores on memorability.