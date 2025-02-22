Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick was seen arriving in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The actor will be heading to Dubai for the India vs Pakistan match

Ed Westwick (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick arrives in Mumbai ahead of attending India vs Pakistan match in Dubai x 00:00

Actor Ed Westwick popularly known for his role in the American sitcom Gossip Girl. The actor was seen arriving in Mumbai on Saturday morning. The actor was dressed in a casual shirt and pant as he got papped at Mumbai airport. The actor was welcomed with flowers at the airport.

Ed Westwick to host India vs Pakistan afterparty

Reportedly, Ed Westwick is in the city for a party by MVM entertainment. The actor will fly out to Dubai for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match as part of the Champions Trophy.

In a video circulating on social media, Westwick, walking along the street in his home country, can be seen answering a journalist's questions about his plans for the week. "Saturday, Mumbai! And then I'm off to Dubai to catch some sunshine and get away from this English weather for the India-Pakistan after party," said the Gossip Girl actor, best known to fans as the character Chuck Bass from the hit show. "Let's have some fun!"

About Ed Westwick lately

Meanwhile, Ed Westwick got married to longtime girlfriend Amy Jackson in August 2024. They had a civil ceremony in London, followed by a lavish wedding in Italy attended by friends and family. Through this marriage, Westwick became a stepfather to Jackson's son, Andreas. In October 2024, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together.

Professionally, Westwick starred in the British crime thriller 'DarkGame', released in February 2024. The film, directed by Howard J. Ford, features Westwick as Ben Jacobs, a character entangled in a deadly game show live-streamed on the dark web.

About Amy and Ed

Ed Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the hit American TV series Gossip Girl, went down on one knee to propose to Jackson, who happily said yes. Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. He proposed to her in a dreamy landscape of Gstaad in Switzerland.

Amy Jackson lived in India from 2012 to 2015 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, before later moving back to England, currently living in London. The couple had visited Indian together in 2023.

Amy was earlier in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The pair had a son together, who was born in 2019.

Reportedly, rumours of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick dating started in 2022. The couple made it official in 2023.