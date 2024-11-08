Grammy 2025 Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter got multiple nominations while the beloved K-Pop idols were overlooked
Grammys 2025
The Grammys is one of the most important awards in the field of music. The nominations for the 67th annual music awards have been announced. The Recording Academy is announcing contenders across a staggering 94 categories, by far the most of any major award show. Announcers include Hayley Williams, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue, Brandy Clark, Gayle King, and last year's Best New Artist winner, Victoria Monét.
ADVERTISEMENT
Record of the year
The Beatles- 'Now and Then'
Beyoncé- Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Song of the year
Beyoncé – 'Texas Hold ’Em'
Billie Eilish – 'Birds Of A Feather'
Chappell Roan – 'Good Luck, Babe!'
Kendrick Lamar – 'Not Like Us'
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – 'Die With A Smile'
Sabrina Carpenter – 'Please Please Please'
Shaboozey – 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone – 'Fortnight'
Song of the year
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Birds of a Feather
Die with a Smile
Fortnite
Goodnight Babe
Not Like Us
Please, Please, Please
Texas Hold 'Em
Best New Artist
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé – 'Bodyguard'
Sabrina Carpenter – 'Espresso'
Charli XCX – 'Apple'
Billie Eilish – 'Birds of a Feather'
Chappell Roan –'Good Luck, Babe!'
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – 'Us'
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – 'Levii’s Jeans'
Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – 'Guess'
Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – 'The Boy Is Mine'
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars 'Die With a Smile'
Best Dance Pop Recording
Madison Beer – 'Make You Mine'
Charli XCX – 'Von Dutch'
Billie Eilish – 'L’amour De Ma Vie' [Over Now Extended Edit]
Ariana Grande – 'Yes, and?'
Troye Sivan – 'Got Me Started'
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – TANGK
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stone – Hackney Diamonds
Jack White – No Name
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant – 'Neon Pill
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – 'Song of the Lake'
Fontaines D.C. – 'Starburster'
Kim Gordon – 'Bye Bye'
St. Vincent – 'Flea'
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko – 'Guidance'
Chris Brown – 'Residuals'
Coco Jones – 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'
Muni Long – 'Made for Me (Live on BET)'
SZA – 'Saturn'
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
The Award ceremony will be aired on November 14.