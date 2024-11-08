Grammy 2025 Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter got multiple nominations while the beloved K-Pop idols were overlooked

Grammys 2025

The Grammys is one of the most important awards in the field of music. The nominations for the 67th annual music awards have been announced. The Recording Academy is announcing contenders across a staggering 94 categories, by far the most of any major award show. Announcers include Hayley Williams, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue, Brandy Clark, Gayle King, and last year's Best New Artist winner, Victoria Monét.

Record of the year

The Beatles- 'Now and Then'

Beyoncé- Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the year

Beyoncé – 'Texas Hold ’Em'

Billie Eilish – 'Birds Of A Feather'

Chappell Roan – 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Kendrick Lamar – 'Not Like Us'

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – 'Die With A Smile'

Sabrina Carpenter – 'Please Please Please'

Shaboozey – 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Taylor Swift Ft. Post Malone – 'Fortnight'

Song of the year

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Birds of a Feather

Die with a Smile

Fortnite

Goodnight Babe

Not Like Us

Please, Please, Please

Texas Hold 'Em

Best New Artist

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – 'Bodyguard'

Sabrina Carpenter – 'Espresso'

Charli XCX – 'Apple'

Billie Eilish – 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan –'Good Luck, Babe!'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – 'Us'

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – 'Levii’s Jeans'

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish – 'Guess'

Ariana Grande, Brandy, and Monica – 'The Boy Is Mine'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars 'Die With a Smile'

Best Dance Pop Recording

Madison Beer – 'Make You Mine'

Charli XCX – 'Von Dutch'

Billie Eilish – 'L’amour De Ma Vie' [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande – 'Yes, and?'

Troye Sivan – 'Got Me Started'

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – TANGK

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stone – Hackney Diamonds

Jack White – No Name

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – 'Neon Pill

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – 'Song of the Lake'

Fontaines D.C. – 'Starburster'

Kim Gordon – 'Bye Bye'

St. Vincent – 'Flea'

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko – 'Guidance'

Chris Brown – 'Residuals'

Coco Jones – 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'

Muni Long – 'Made for Me (Live on BET)'

SZA – 'Saturn'

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

The Award ceremony will be aired on November 14.