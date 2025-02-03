Breaking News
Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori goes naked on red carpet, couple reportedly escorted out of the event

Updated on: 03 February,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet and removed her large coat, posing naked for the paparazzi

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori goes naked on red carpet, couple reportedly escorted out of the event

Kanye West and Bianca Censori

On the night of the the biggest music awards, rapper Kanye West graced the ceremony with his wife Bianca Censori. The Australian model stunned everyone as she dropped her larger fur coat on the red carpet and posed naked in front of the paparazzi. 


Bianca Censori makes bold red carpet appearance


Bianca was seemingly naked as she dropped her black fur coat as she walked n the red carpet an posed for the paparazzi along with Kanye West. She was seen wearing a sheer, skin-tight dress that left little to imagination. The model boldly posed for the paparazzi at the event. 


Kanye and Biance escorted out of the event? 

Multiple reports suggest that the couple's time at the event was short lived as they got escorted out of the event. According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, the couple arrived uninvited at the Grammys with an entourage of five people. However, the portal later removed the post. 

Kanye, nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival," is in the running for his 25th gold-plated gramophone. Despite his nominations, it is not clear if he and Bianca were formally removed from the event. If he wins, it seems unlikely he will be on stage to accept the award.

Internet reacts to Bianca Censori's bold movement 

The internet was in shock watching Censori strip at such a high-profile event. Many also wondered if this would warrant a legal action for public indecency. 

A user wrote on X, "Kanye West and Bianca Censori should be on a s*x offenders registry. It's gotten officially outta hand."

Another user wrote, "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked….That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME. I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either. This is really disturbing. "

