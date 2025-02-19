Grammy-nominated singer Paquita La Del Barrio passes away at 77

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Veracruz (Mexico)
ANI |

Paquita La Del Barrio. Pic/AFP

The Grammy-nominated singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, best known by her stage name Paquita La Del Barrio passed away at the age of 77 at her home in Veracruz in Mexico, reported Deadline.


Paquita is best known for the track "Rata de dos Patas," a song about a scorned woman calling out her cheating ex.


A statement from her official Instagram handle confirmed her death on Monday, as per Deadline.


The statement didn't reveal the cause of death but asked for respect during this difficult time. It read,

"With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the death of our beloved Paquita la del Barrio, in her home in Veracruz, being a unique and unrepeatable artist, who will leave us an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who know her and enjoy her music. Rest in peace, your music and legacy will live forever in our hearts,"

 
 
 
 
 
Some notable tracks of Paquita include Mi Renuncia, Ando Tapada, Desquitate Conmigo, Ni Un Cigarro, Invitame a Pecar, Destapa Me and others.

As per Deadline, Paquita la del Barrio was nominated three times for a Grammy throughout her career. The first time the singer was nominated was at the 50th award ceremony in 2008 for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album for Puro Dolor.

Paquita received another nod at the 2012 Grammys in the Regional Mexican or Tejano Album for Eres Un Farsante and again at the 2014 ceremony in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category for Romeo y Su Nieta.

The singer was known for singing songs from the heart and empowering women to call out on cheating men, reported Deadline. Her life inspired a bioseries in 2017, produced by Sony Pictures and Teleset for Imagen Television in Mexico and would later air on Univision.

The singer also took on some acting roles, starring in TelevisaUnivision's Velo de Novia in 2003 and a guest appearance on Amor de Barrio in 2015.

