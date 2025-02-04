Chandrika Tandon received applause from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Grammy win for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category

Chandrika Tandon (R) won the award along with her collaborators Eru Matsumoto and Wouter Kellerman (Pic: AFP)

Chandrika Tandon, the Indian-American vocalist, has won an award at the 67th edition of the Grammys for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. After Chandrika lifted the trophy during this year’s Grammys, she received applause from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prestigious musical awards night, organized by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and ofcourse, music! It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2025

Narendra Modi wishes Chandrika Tandon

Narendra Modi, who is happy for Chandrika’s win, took to his X account and congratulated her on this big victory. While sharing the tweet, he wrote, "Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and of course, music!"

He further lauded her passion for the country's culture and recalled his meeting with Tandon in New York. "It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularize it. She is an inspiration for several people. I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023," he added.

About Chandrika Tandon's Win

Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators—South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

"Music is love, music is light, and music is laughter. Let’s all be surrounded by love, light, and laughter. Thank you for the music, and thank you to everyone who makes music," she said in her award acceptance speech.

This was Tandon’s second Grammy nomination after 2009’s Soul Call and her first win.

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Indian-Origin Artists Nominated for Grammys 2025

Ricky Kej, an Indian musician and three-time Grammy winner, was nominated for his album Break of Dawn. Other Indian or Indian-origin artists among the nominees included Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Chandrika Tandon, Radhika Vekaria, and Noshir Mody.