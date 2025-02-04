Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chandrika Tandon on Grammy win She is an inspiration

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chandrika Tandon on Grammy win: ‘She is an inspiration’

Updated on: 04 February,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chandrika Tandon received applause from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Grammy win for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chandrika Tandon on Grammy win: ‘She is an inspiration’

Chandrika Tandon (R) won the award along with her collaborators Eru Matsumoto and Wouter Kellerman (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chandrika Tandon on Grammy win: ‘She is an inspiration’
x
00:00

Chandrika Tandon, the Indian-American vocalist, has won an award at the 67th edition of the Grammys for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. After Chandrika lifted the trophy during this year’s Grammys, she received applause from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prestigious musical awards night, organized by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.





Narendra Modi wishes Chandrika Tandon

Narendra Modi, who is happy for Chandrika’s win, took to his X account and congratulated her on this big victory. While sharing the tweet, he wrote, "Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and of course, music!"

He further lauded her passion for the country's culture and recalled his meeting with Tandon in New York. "It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularize it. She is an inspiration for several people. I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023," he added.

About Chandrika Tandon's Win

Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators—South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

"Music is love, music is light, and music is laughter. Let’s all be surrounded by love, light, and laughter. Thank you for the music, and thank you to everyone who makes music," she said in her award acceptance speech.

This was Tandon’s second Grammy nomination after 2009’s Soul Call and her first win.

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Indian-Origin Artists Nominated for Grammys 2025

Ricky Kej, an Indian musician and three-time Grammy winner, was nominated for his album Break of Dawn. Other Indian or Indian-origin artists among the nominees included Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Chandrika Tandon, Radhika Vekaria, and Noshir Mody.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi Entertainment News grammy awards Entertainment Top Stories Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK