Slash: ‘My heart is permanently fractured’

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Guns N’ Roses’ Slash pens heart-wrenching note on stepdaughter’s death at 25

Slash: ‘My heart is permanently fractured’

Pics/Getty Images, Instagram

Guns N’ Roses legend Slash is experiencing profound heartache following the death of his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, at the age of 25. The guitarist, 59,  took to Instagram to express his deep grief over Knight’s loss on July 19, posting a touching message alongside her photo.


Slash wrote, “My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity, and beauty you have always been. And still are.” Slash concluded, “The brightest light in the lives of so many who loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally.”



His friends and fans were quick to comment on the post and send their condolences to the grieving guitarist. Lenny Kravitz wrote, “My deepest condolences, brother. And yes, she still is. Love to the family.”


Aquaman star Jason Momoa added, “I’m so sorry. Deepest condolences to Meegan and you, brother.” Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie shared, “I am so sorry. Sending angel prayers.”

The rock icon had previously informed his followers on July 22 about Knight’s death, which came just after he cancelled four gigs from his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The medical examiner’s office has concluded the autopsy but has deferred the cause of death pending further tests, while an investigator delves into the case. Through an announcement on his Instagram stories, Slash told his followers that Knight “passed away peacefully”.

