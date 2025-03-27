Gwyneth Paltrow may return to Marvel’s world: 'I think I might, but...'

Gwyneth Paltrow’s on-screen husband Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the franchise, is set to return to the MCU in 2026 as Doctor Doom

Gwyneth Paltrow, who established her place as a pertinent figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts, starring alongside Robert Downey Jr in several films of the Avengers franchise, said her return to the franchise is likely, but not certain.

When asked on Instagram stories if she would return to the franchise, she said, “The truth is, I don’t totally know. I think I might, but I’m not sure. Nothing is confirmed. That is the truth. That’s the inside scoop.”

Paltrow’s on-screen husband Downey, who played Iron Man in the franchise, is set to return to the MCU in 2026 as Doctor Doom.

