Gwyneth Paltrow on MeToo: ‘People still abuse power, but there has been change’

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Apart from the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood, Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on her ’90s romance with Brad Pitt, and acting ambitions

Gwyneth Paltrow. Pic/AFP

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who has recently returned to acting in order to shoot Marty Supreme, a new sports drama movie, believes that the #MeToo movement has helped change the culture of Hollywood.


Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Paltrow explained: “There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand. Or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room. That bubble has definitely burst. I’m sure people still abuse power in Hollywood because they do everywhere, but it has definitely changed.”


Paltrow filmed some intimate scenes with actor Timothee Chalamet for their new movie. But the star opted against having an intimacy coordinator, because she feared that it could stifle her performance, reports femalefirst.co.uk. 


In the interview with Vanity Fair, Paltrow also spoke about her ’90s romance with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, and compared it to “dating Prince William”. “[Pitt] is a very intriguing character. It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something. That’s always going to come up. I really embrace the roads that I take. I almost never go back and noodle about choices.” The actor, who was then married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016, and has Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, with him, is now married to American Horror Story creator Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow had earlier shared that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30, and has largely focused her attention on her lifestyle brand in recent years. She said she “doesn’t love acting that much.”

The movie star, who is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, told SiriusXM: “I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person—who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out. I sort of felt like, well, now, what am I driving towards?”

