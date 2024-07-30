Breaking News
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to 'Iron Man' co-star Robert Downey Jr's return as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Updated on: 30 July,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Washington
Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow. Pics/AFP

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will not reprise his role as Iron Man. He will now be seen playing the Marvel villain Doctor Doom in a new 'Avengers' movie titled 'Avengers: Doomsday'. This news has, however, left actor Gwyneth Paltrow surprised and she has reacted to it, according to Variety.


Both films will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who previously directed Downey as Iron Man in Marvel's blockbusters 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and 'Avengers: Endgame'.



It's unclear if Downey is portraying Tony Stark, who became Doctor Doom in the MCU's multiverse, or the genuine Victor von Doom from the comics. However, his co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow seems startled by the actor's return to Marvel.


"I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Paltrow asked in the comments section of Downey's Instagram post announcing his return to Marvel as Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers added in the same comments section, "We've always said green is your color..."

Paltrow has been friends with Downey for more than a decade, since the two were cast as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in 2008's "Iron Man," which launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They went on to star in two more independent "Iron Man" films and starred together in a number of other Marvel films, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," and others.

Both actors last appeared in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which notably featured the death of Downey's Iron Man.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to open in theatres on May 1, 2026, followed by the release of 'Avengers: Secret Wars' on May 7, 2027, reported Variety.

