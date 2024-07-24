Hailey Bieber admitted that the criticism of their relationship did hurt her, even though she tried to pretend it didn't affect her

Hailey Bieber

Listen to this article Amid pregnancy joy, Hailey Bieber opens up about heartbreak over constant divorce speculation x 00:00

Model Hailey Bieber opened up about her relationship with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, in a recent interview with W magazine. She admitted that the criticism of their relationship did hurt her, even though she tried to pretend it didn't affect her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant Hailey Bieber opens up about heartbreak over constant divorce speculation

Talking about her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber, she stated, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy… I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Earlier this year, there were rumours that the couple was facing tough times, but in May, Hailey and Justin shared that they were expecting their first child and had renewed their vows. Hailey also explained that she kept her pregnancy private for six months because she wanted privacy and because she was still small at the time.

Hailey explained, “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff... I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Recent news about pregnant Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber who is expecting his first child with wife Hailey, left fans in awe as he dropped an adorable picture with his wife. Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Justin shared a heartfelt black and white photo of him and his wife, Hailey.

The picture, captured on a boat on a lake, shows Justin kissing Hailey while cradling her baby bump. Hailey is seen in a black bikini and checkered bucket hat, while Justin sports patterned shorts, a life jacket, and a backward cap. Justin's Instagram post also included a series of photos: a shirtless Justin in a kitchen with a bag of chips, their dog Piggy Lou enjoying a bone on a cream-coloured couch, two photos from a golf course, another snap of their pup, a water scene, and a picture of colourful flowers.

(With inputs from ANI)