Hailey Bieber shares romantic post on Justin Biebers birthday Love of my life for life
Hailey Bieber shares romantic post on Justin Bieber's birthday: 'Love of my life, for life'

Updated on: 02 March,2024 11:56 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Justin Bieber turned 30 on Friday, and his wife Hailey Bieber shared a sweet tribute in celebration of his milestone birthday

Pic courtesy/ Instagram

Hailey Bieber penned a heartwarming birthday wish for the 'love of her life' -- Justin Bieber, as the latter has turned 30.The model posted a carousel of pictures and a video of Justin, in celebration of his 30th birthday, on Instagram, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.


This comes after her father, Stephen Baldwin, posted an Instagram story, where he begged for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law.


Hailey wrote in the caption: "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the post features videos and pictures. It starts off with a black and white video of the couple sharing a tender kiss. The second is the baby picture of Justin, wearing a bucket hat.

Hailey posted multiple pictures of the couple looking happy on holiday and sharing more kisses.

It seems that the married couple celebrated Justin's 30th birthday together, as Hailey posted a picture of a two-tiered birthday cake with the number 30 and 'Justin' at the bottom.

The fans of Justin commented on the post, showing their love and support after some people believed they were having marital troubles due to her father's post.

While it is unknown why Stephen was asking for prayers, TMZ claimed that sources close to Hailey said that the couple have been going through a "private" family matter.

Hailey was reportedly not happy that he has the Internet talking. While it's unknown what the "family matter" pertained to, it was reported that Hailey's sister Alaia was arrested for allegedly getting involved in a bar fight, where she allegedly threw a tampon.

