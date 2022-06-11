Breaking News
Half of Justin Beiber's face paralysed by serious virus, cancels shows

Updated on: 11 June,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  Washington
In the video, Justin explained, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face"

Justin Beiber. Pic/AFP


American Singer Justin Beiber has revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis after he cancelled shows this week.

