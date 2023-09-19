Halle Berry and Drake’s feud intensifies

Actor denies giving permission to use slime photo

Halle Berry and Drake

Halle Berry remains mighty miffed with Drake for using a picture of her getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as the cover art for his new single. When a fan asked her on social media why she is so “mad” since the photo is “owned by Getty Images,” the Oscar-winning actor stated that the Canadian rapper had initially reached out to her for permission and she turned him down. Berry, 57, responded in her Instagram comments: “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f@# you to me. Not cool. You get it?(sic)”

The Catwoman star’s clarification comes a couple of days after she slammed the Grammy-winning artiste for using the image to promote his song with SZA, “Slime you out.” Berry minced no words in expressing her displeasure with the instance with her post, saying, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman!”

“[Drake] didn’t get my permission,” the actor replied to a netizen who asked what she thought about the rapper’s cover art. “That’s not cool. I thought better of him!” Further addressing the situation with the singer, the actor commented, “When people you admire disappoint you, [then] you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

While Drake, 36, has not directly responded to the feud, he shared a cryptic post on social media. Alongside a picture of himself with his back to the camera in a T-shirt that read, ‘What the hell is going on?’, the rapper wrote, “Literally though.”

