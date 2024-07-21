Halle Berry reflects on changes in her life after doing 'Catwoman'

Actor Halle Berry shared how she changed after the release of her 2004 film 'Catwoman'

Halle Berry. Pic/AFP

Actor Halle Berry shared how she changed after the release of her 2004 film 'Catwoman', reported People.

'Catwoman' is a 2004 American superhero film directed by Pitof and written by John Rogers, John Brancato and Michael Ferris. The film stars Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Lambert Wilson, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone.

"I became a cat lover because of it," said Berry.

"I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago," she continued. "I'm a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me."

Berry rescued kittens from a stray cat family she found in her garden, as she revealed in an Instagram post last month.

The Oscar-winning actress introduced two of the felines as "Boots and Coco," and then wrote, "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom!"

"I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she's now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I've found a forever home for and these two are our new loves," she continued. "It's a full house over here!"

Along with the new kittens, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3' star is also the proud owner of two Labradoodles.

Berry recalled how she prepared for her role as Catwoman, and how she was given a cat "early on" during the production process "because I didn't have one," reported People. (ANI)

"His name was Playdough. I watched, studied and learned how cats think," she continued, explaining, "I didn't have the responsibility of children and family; I was just a woman alone with a lot of idle time to focus on this."

Sharing that she was a "full-on cat" even after the shoot," Berry added, "I'd crawl around my house, trying to jump on my counters, thinking, 'If I were a cat, how would I get up there?' I was in it 24/7," reported People.

