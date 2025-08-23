Happy Gilmore 2 is an overdose on nostalgia trips and sports cameos. The narrative is self-indulgent, quite disjointed, but it’s also irreverent and often, a lot of fun.

Film: Happy Gilmore 2

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Sunny Sandler, Benny Safdie, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, Haley Joel Osment, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, John Daly, Jackie Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Schneider, Ethan Cutkosky, Conor Sherry, Kevin Nealon, Lavell Crawford, Kym Whitley, John Farley, Eric André, Martin Herlihy, Margaret Qualley, Travis Kelse

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Rating: 2 and a half stars

Runtime: 118 min.

Happy Gilmore 2, has Adam Sandler’s ex-hockey-player-turned golf legend pick up the golf club again, 30 years later. It’s been almost that many years since the first movie, a sleeper hit, came out. If you remember, in the first movie, Happy took the sports world by storm winning six tour championships before retiring to enjoy life with his beloved and devoted wife Virginia (Julie Bowen) and their five children.

In this legacy sequel, Virginia dies, Happy goes broke, loses his late grandmother’s house, gets drunk, is in the bad books of the law, and finds himself in a rehab facility run by an old nemesis. So it’s just about right that he picks himself up and stages a comeback. After all, he needs to raise $300,000 to send his daughter Vienna (Sunny Sandler), an aspiring dancer, to the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet School.

This film overdoses on nostalgia trips and sports cameos.

The narrative runs on frequent references to the original in one form or another. Sandler casts his family members and nearly everyone he has met. Among the numerous cameos, Travis Kelce makes an impression with a fairly long run. McDonald’s lunatic is quite funny too. So is Bad Bunny’s busboy turned caddie.

Director Kyle Newacheck makes the effort light, benign and intermittently entertaining. Sandler and his longtime writing partner Tim Herlihy, write-in a series of jokes that sometimes score laughs and at other times fall flat. The film is not consistently laugh-out-loud funny but it is fairly amusing and harmless. This is the kind of slapstick that Sandler scored with in his heyday and it’s quite likely that he will score dividends once again. The narrative is self-indulgent, quite disjointed but it’s also irreverent and often, a lot of fun. Sandler’s sports-underdog character is eminently likeable and that’s what makes this film work.