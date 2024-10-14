Ford portrays Dr Paul Rhoades, the head of a cognitive behavioural therapy practice and Jimmy's colleague

Harrison Ford. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Harrison Ford doesn't like to 'get too serious', describes himself as a 'silly person' x 00:00

Harrison Ford, the iconic 82-year-old actor, recently shared insights into his continued passion for acting, highlighting the importance of human connection in his work.

While promoting his role in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," Ford expressed how the project allows him to enjoy the company of others who bring joy to the creative process, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview, Ford remarked, "Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact. I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience.... It's fun to work with these people."

"Shrinking," co-created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, follows Jimmy (played by Segel), a grieving therapist who begins to openly express his thoughts to his clients, disregarding traditional ethics.

Ford portrays Dr Paul Rhoades, the head of a cognitive behavioural therapy practice and Jimmy's colleague.

Known for his iconic roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, Ford revealed a lighter side of himself in this series.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he described himself as a "silly person" at heart and emphasized the significance of humour in every project.

"In a way, yes, because the jokes really are the surprise in everything, in a serious movie or in a streaming comedy," he explained, adding, "Finding the humour in the moment is what makes it survivable for us most of the time."

Ford expressed his enjoyment of being around people who are having fun, which made "Shrinking" an ideal project for him.

"I don't like to get too serious," he added, noting that humour has always been a crucial element in his life.

"I always enjoyed humour. I loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes. My father was a joke teller," he reflected.

When contemplating his career path, Ford aspired to engage in both serious drama and comedy.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he stated, "I found myself doing both and not really distinguishing much between them." He believes that the approach to humour and emotional scenes is fundamentally the same, saying, "I think with the same actor's head about a joke as I do about a serious or emotional scene."

The second season of "Shrinking," premieres on Apple TV+ on October 16.

