Harrison Ford. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Harrison Ford on the poor box office performance of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny' x 00:00

Actor Harrison Ford says that he is "still happy" that he worked in 'Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny' despite its poor performance at the box office, reported Deadline. The movie released in 2023 marked the fifth and final instalment of the 'Indiana Jones' film series.

'Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny' was directed by James Manigold and starred Harrison Ford in the lead role.

Although many Indiana Jones fans were unhappy with the last instalment, Harrison Ford has made his peace with the performance of the film at the box office. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, as quoted by Deadline, Harrison said,

"S-- happens. I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigour, to see what happened. I'm still happy I made that movie."

Dial of Destiny came amid a particularly rough 2023 for Disney, losing about 143 million USD on the fifth and final film in the franchise, which began with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, as per Deadline.

Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies, Dial of Destiny sees Indy racing against the clock to retrieve a legendary dial with the power to change the course of history.

Harrison has earlier revealed that he will not be involved in a potential television series in the development of the Indiana Jones. As per Deadline, the actor previously told Total Film that Dial of Destiny would be his last time playing Indy.

"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film," said Harrison as quoted by Deadline.

Ford recently returned for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, and he can next be seen making his MCU debut as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, premiering Feb. 14 in theatres.

